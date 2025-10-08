NDA, Oppn bloc intensify talks for seats deals amid push from allies

PATNA/NEW DELHI: The Bihar Assembly elections are heating up, with both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan holding separate talks to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. While the BJP is busy negotiating with its smaller allies, the opposition is optimistic about announcing its deal in a day or two.
The Congress party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on Wednesday to clear the first list of candidates without delay. Rahul Gandhi, who is currently touring South America, will join the meeting virtually. Sources indicate that Congress plans to contest around 60–63 seats in the 243-member assembly under the India bloc’s seat-sharing formula. The focus is on “winnable seats.”
The meeting will also review the campaign strategy, readiness in key regions, and coordination with alliance partners, including the RJD and the Left parties. Although there are some challenges over seats in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region, the parties aim to reach a consensus soon.
The NDA is also close to finalising its arrangement. BJP and JD(U) are likely to contest from the biggest chunk of seats, sharing 205 seats between them. The remaining seats may be allocated to smaller allies: 25 to Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV), seven to HAM, and six to RLM. Talks with LJP(RV) are ongoing, and if its share increases, it may reduce the number of seats for RLM. Smaller allies may also be compensated with seats in the Rajya Sabha or Legislative Council. All top NDA leaders from Bihar are in New Delhi to finalise the seat allocation.
In Patna, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani said that the Mahagathbandhan, part of the INDIA bloc, has finalised its seat-sharing formula. Along with the number of seats, the bloc will also announce its chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial faces.
The RJD is expected to play the role of the senior partner, while Congress will contest 55–57 seats and relinquish all seats in the Patna district. The formula was finalised after RJD chief Lalu Prasad intervened when VIP demanded the deputy CM post. D. Raja, the general secretary of the CPI, who has arrived in Patna, was confident that the process would be smooth.
The JMM is also expected to enter political fray in Bihar. It is eyeing seats along Bihar’s border with Jharkhand. Sources said that the party may be given two seats in the seat-sharing deal, although its demand is reportedly higher.
The proposed seat-sharing for the INDIA bloc is as follows: 125 seats to RJD, 55–57 to Congress, 35 to three Left parties, 20 to VIP, three to Pashupati Kumar Paras’ RLJP, and two to JMM. Some Left parties, such as the CPI-ML, are not fully satisfied with their allocation. Congress has agreed to relinquish some traditional seats, including those in Patna district, and others, such as Sursand, Jale, and Raja Pakar, may be allocated to the RJD.
Prashant Kishor included in JSP’s 1st list of candidates
Amid a buzz over union minister Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) forging an alliance with political strategist-turned activist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) ahead of state assembly elections, JSP is all set to release its first list of 100 candidates on October 9. The list will contain the name of Prashant Kishor as he may contest election from any assembly constituency in Shahabad region comprising Rohtas, Kaimur, Bhojpur and Buxar districts. Sources hinted at Kishor being fielded from Kargahar seat in Rohtas district. The seat is currently held by Congress MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra.