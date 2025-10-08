NDA, Oppn bloc intensify talks for seats deals amid push from allies

PATNA/NEW DELHI: The Bihar Assembly elections are heating up, with both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan holding separate talks to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. While the BJP is busy negotiating with its smaller allies, the opposition is optimistic about announcing its deal in a day or two.

The Congress party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on Wednesday to clear the first list of candidates without delay. Rahul Gandhi, who is currently touring South America, will join the meeting virtually. Sources indicate that Congress plans to contest around 60–63 seats in the 243-member assembly under the India bloc’s seat-sharing formula. The focus is on “winnable seats.”

The meeting will also review the campaign strategy, readiness in key regions, and coordination with alliance partners, including the RJD and the Left parties. Although there are some challenges over seats in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region, the parties aim to reach a consensus soon.

The NDA is also close to finalising its arrangement. BJP and JD(U) are likely to contest from the biggest chunk of seats, sharing 205 seats between them. The remaining seats may be allocated to smaller allies: 25 to Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV), seven to HAM, and six to RLM. Talks with LJP(RV) are ongoing, and if its share increases, it may reduce the number of seats for RLM. Smaller allies may also be compensated with seats in the Rajya Sabha or Legislative Council. All top NDA leaders from Bihar are in New Delhi to finalise the seat allocation.