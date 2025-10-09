India-UK ties “natural partnership,” key to global stability and economic progress: Modi

MUMBAI: India and the UK are "natural partners" and their growing ties stand as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress at a time the world is witnessing uncertainty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Modi made the remarks after his wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In his media statement, PM Modi said the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement inked in July will reduce import costs between the two countries, create new employment opportunities, boost trade, and benefit industries and consumers on both sides.

"India and the UK are natural partners. Our relationship is built on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," he said.

"In today's time of global uncertainty, our growing partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress," he added.