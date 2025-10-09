Jharkhand HC quashes court order on 2018 defamation case over Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Amit Shah

Notably, the case stemmed from a criminal complaint filed against Gandhi, which was initially dismissed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Chaibasa. The complainant then moved the Sessions Court by filing a criminal revision petition challenging that dismissal.

The Sessions Court subsequently allowed the revision petition, directing the lower court to hear the petitioner and pass afresh order in accordance with the law. Then, the Chief Judicial Magistrate again took cognisance of the case and even issued a summons to Gandhi.

The High Court, however, found this entire process “legally flawed,” observing that the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s decision of taking cognizance into the matter was influenced by the Sessions Court. It, therefore, quashed the cognizance order and directed the lower court to reconsider the matter afresh in accordance with the law.

Advocate Dipankar Rai, appearing on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, argued that the cognisance proceedings were “illegal and procedurally defective.”

The High Court agreed with his submissions, providing much-needed relief to the Congress leader amid a series of legal battles across the country.