Former MP Santosh Kushwaha decides to quit JD(U) and join RJD ahead of Assembly polls in Bihar

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is set to face another setback ahead of assembly elections as former Purnea MP Santosh Kushwaha has decided to quit the party and join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Kushwaha, who served as MP from Purnea for two terms, was in touch with Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav ever since he lost the election last year.

Sources said that RJD is planning to field Kushwaha against Lesi Singh, JD(U) MLA in Dhamdaha. Kushwaha’s switch to RJD may have repercussions on JD(U)’s poll prospects in the upcoming election, as he has been a prominent face of JD(U) in the Purnea region.

“People from the Luv-Kush community supported Kushwaha in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019,” a JD(U) leader said.