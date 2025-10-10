Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized, six arrested after Kanpur market blast

KANPUR: About 100 quintals of illegal firecrackers worth over Rs 50 lakh have been seized and six persons arrested after an explosion triggered by illegal storage of crackers left eight people injured in a market here, police said on Friday.

The extensive crackdown on illegal firecrackers across the city has been initiated after a massive explosion rocked the congested Mishri Bazaar area here on Wednesday, leaving eight people injured and two scooters damaged.

Police said the explosion took place due to illegal firecracker storage, and denied links to any terrorist activity.

"We have raided simultaneously in multiple areas, including Moolganj, Fazalganj, Govind Nagar and Naubasta following inputs about large-scale storage of fireworks in densely populated areas," Commissioner of Police (Kanpur) Raghubir Lal told PTI on Friday.

"After the Moolganj blast, we activated the entire district police. Acting on inputs, we raided several locations and seized huge quantities of illegal firecrackers," he said.

In Moolganj, police claimed to have recovered 14 cartons of firecrackers (1.5 quintals) worth rupees 2 lakh from an individual, Ikram's shop, and six cartons (50 kg) worth 40,000 from Abdul Bilal's store.

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with these recoveries, the police said.

In Fazalganj, a raid led by Assistant CP (Swarup Nagar) IP Singh unearthed nearly 60-65 quintals of firecrackers valued at Rs 15 lakh from a warehouse.

The property, owned by Govind Nagar resident Himanshu alias Kaku, had been rented to one Raja Paswan three years ago and both were currently absconding.