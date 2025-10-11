Air India Vienna-Delhi flight diverted to Dubai after autopilot failure; pilots forced to fly manually at night

NEW DELHI: An Air India Boeing 787-788 flight carrying more than 251 passengers from Vienna to Delhi was diverted to Dubai on Thursday due to a technical problem detected when flying mid-air, said sources.

The autopilot system inside the cockpit malfunctioned. The flight landed safely in Dubai and later took off, reaching Delhi two hours later.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), meanwhile, sent a communication to the Ministry of Civil Aviation attributing the autopilot issue to electrical malfunction.

The auto-pilot system is a critical part of flight operations now as the operations are switched over by the pilot from manual to automatic mode a few hundred feet after take-off.

An Air India spokesperson said in a statement, “AI154 operating from Vienna to Delhi on 9 October was diverted to Dubai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai and underwent necessary checks.“

The statement added, “All passengers were kept informed of the delay, provided refreshments and the flight, operated by the same aircraft, departed Dubai at 8.45 am and landed in Delhi at 12.19 pm. Air India categorically denies any assertion that there was an electrical failure in the said aircraft.”

The issue was set right within a short time at Dubai and the flight took-off, an airline source said. “It was not an emergency landing at Dubai,” he added.