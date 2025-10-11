Congress slams BJP's 'feudal mindset' over rising crimes against minorities

NEW DELHI: Stepping up attacks on the BJP government over the alleged rise in attacks on SC/STs, Adivasis, backward classes and minorities, the Congress on Friday asserted that it is a dangerous manifestation of the RSS–BJP’s feudal mindset.

In a post on X, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that between 2013 and 2023, there has been a 46% increase in crimes against SC/STs, according to the NCRB report. The crimes against Adivasis have increased by 91 percent, he said. Kharge further cited recent incidents of caste-based discrimination and violence, including, the lynching of SC/ST man Hariom Valmiki in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and the recent suicide of an SC/ST IPS officer from Haryana.

“Caste discrimination against an IPS officer in Haryana, the harassment of Hariom Valmiki, the attack on the CJI and the BJP mindset justifying it, and the atrocities against elderly SC/ST woman Kamla Devi Raigar in Sawai Madhopur district of BJP-ruled Rajasthan. All these recent incidents are not just isolated events, but a dangerous manifestation of the RSS–BJP’s feudal mindset,” he wrote.

Kharge said that the chain of events is a direct assault on the fundamental principles of India’s Constitution, social justice, and equality.