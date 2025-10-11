Medical student from Odisha 'gang-raped' in West Bengal

KOLKATA: A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly raped by unidentified men in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said.

The medical student, from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the medical student, we have started an investigation," he said.

Talking to reporters, the parents of the student said they reached Durgapur this morning after getting a call from friends of their daughter.

The mother alleged that her daughter was gang-raped late Friday night after leaving the college campus for dinner with a friend.

According to the student's father, the family received a phone call from her friends informing them about the incident. “We arrived this morning and filed a police complaint. We chose this college for its strong academic reputation, hoping to provide our daughter with the best opportunities,” he said.