Bihar Formula indicates BJP keeps its post-poll option for top job open: Analysts

NEW DELHI: After several rounds of meetings with allies, the BJP finally managed to reach a consensus on seat-sharing for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U)—the two key senior partners of the NDA—agreed to contest an equal number of seats, 101 each. Of the remaining 41 seats, 29 have been allocated to LJP (RV), and six each to HAM and RLM.

What struck many after closely analysing the formula was that the BJP had made a very smart political move by agreeing to contest the same number of seats as the JD(U) with 101 each.

Soon after the arrangement was announced by BJP Bihar in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on his X handle, political analysts termed it a “gateway” to the next power move for the BJP, should the JD(U) once again win fewer seats but still insist on retaining the Chief Minister’s post, as was the case in the 2020 Assembly elections.

In 2020, the JD(U) contested 115 seats but managed to win only 43 – emerging as a junior partner. Ironically, despite its reduced status in terms of seat count, the CM post remained with the JDU, under Nitish Kumar, largely due to the BJP lacking a leader of matching stature to take on the role.