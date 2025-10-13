India willing to meet US halfway but does Trump want concession or submission?

Relationships are complex. They begin with a honeymoon period where everything seems rosy, and then reality sets in. Nations are no different, but might take a bit longer to get there. In this case, a few years.

As President Trump and Prime Minister Modi reiterate that their friendship is evergreen and long-lasting, the credibility built slowly by previous US Presidents, including Donald Trump as the 45th President of the US, has eroded.

For India, siding with Pakistan has always been the US’s cardinal sin. A sin it has repeatedly committed despite the terrorism that the country has exported into India and the rest of the world.

But what the US has learned is that there is a far greater sin that is unacceptable to most Indians. And by extension, to any politician, even one as popular as Prime Minister Modi who has been the closest to the US during his long tenure. The long history of invasions, colonialism, and cruel governance by foreign powers has developed a hardline national instinct. While India’s leaders and her people can be swayed and influenced, the country will not accept being dictated to by a foreign power. The primacy of the state is paramount for India.