Indian team to visit US this week for trade talks

NEW DELHI: A team of senior officials from India will visit the US this week for trade talks, and negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing well, a top official said on Monday.

In February this year, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall (October-November) of 2025.

So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed.

"The Indian team will visit this week. Negotiations are going in a positive direction. Both sides are of the view that talks should be fast-tracked," the official added.

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led an official delegation to New York for trade talks.

After that meeting, India and the US decided to continue negotiations for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.

During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor.

These deliberations are important as the relations between the two countries have been reeling under severe stress after the Trump administration imposed a steep tariff of 50 per cent on Indian goods.

It includes a 25 per cent additional import duty for buying Russian crude oil.