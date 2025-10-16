Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi to visit Bihar as NDA begins election campaign

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit poll-bound Bihar for three days beginning Thursday, during which he is expected to hold organisational meetings, meet with leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, and address several public rallies.

According to a senior BJP leader Shah may announce candidates for all five alliance partners on Thursday and give instructions to party leaders to improve coordination among allies.

The nomination process for the two-phase elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly is to be completed in the next four days, with the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase expiring on Friday evening.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is arriving on Thursday, is expected to attend the nomination filings of party candidates from Danapur and Saharsa. Former Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav is contesting from Danapur, while Dr Alok Ranjan will file his nomination from Saharsa.

Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in both Danapur and Saharsa assembly constituencies in support of party candidates.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that every NDA candidate will win by a large margin and suggested that Bihar is ready for a fresh start.

Referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Tiwari said that those who cannot maintain unity within their own families—pointing to a dispute between two brothers—cannot be expected to lead the state properly. He alleged that the lack of trust between Tejashwi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is evident, as the two leaders have failed to announce seat-sharing arrangements so far.