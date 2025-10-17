Suicides of IPS officer and ASI unfortunate, everything will be crystal clear soon: Haryana CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday termed the alleged suicides of an IPS officer and an assistant sub-inspector of police as unfortunate, adding that investigations are on and everything will be crystal clear soon.

Talking to the media after addressing a gathering at the Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas event in Panchkula on the occasion of the BJP government in Haryana completing the first year of its third term, he asserted that his government is working in a transparent manner.

Replying to a question on whether any commission of inquiry will be constituted or internal probe held in the two cases, Saini said, "One incident is being probed by Chandigarh Police and the other by Haryana Police. I had said earlier too that no injustice will be done with any of the families by this government. I have been stating consistently that under this government, the poor do not need to be worried that anyone can exploit them. Everything will be crystal clear soon," he said referring to the two incidents.

In an eight-page final note purportedly left behind by Puran Kumar, who was last posted as IG in Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria, he accused eight senior IPS officers of blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, and public humiliation.