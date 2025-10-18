Air India announces 174 weekly flights as part of Northern Winter Schedule

NEW DELHI: Air India has announced the addition of 174 weekly flights on key domestic and short-haul international routes, operated by its single-aisle aircraft, as part of the Northern Winter Schedule. The domestic additions are effective from October 26. This expansion enhances connectivity to major cities in India and Southeast Asia which are in high demand.

An official release listed additions to these international routes: Delhi-Kuala Lumpur: Increasing from seven to 10 weekly flights (from November 15) and Delhi-Denpasar (Bali): Increasing from seven to 10 weekly flights (from December 1).

These are the additions to domestic routes, all of which are effective from October 26:

Flights to Rajasthan: Delhi-Jaipur (new route): three daily flights; Delhi-Jaisalmer (new route): two daily flights; Delhi-Udaipur: Increasing from two to three daily flights; Mumbai-Jaipur: Increasing from three to four daily flights; Mumbai-Udaipur: Increasing from three to four daily flights; Mumbai-Jodhpur: Increasing from one to two daily flights.