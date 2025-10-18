Bhupendra Patel 3.0: Gujarat Dy CM Sanghvi, Rivaba take charge as Cabinet gets down to business

AHMEDABAD: Less than 24 hours after the oath-taking, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s 3.0 cabinet has begun work with symbolic rituals and strategic portfolio allocations. On Dhanteras, in a blend of religion, power, and politics, 11 ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, took charge, underlining both continuity and new optics within the BJP’s governing machinery.
The spotlight, unsurprisingly, was on two faces -- Harsh Sanghvi, the BJP’s young star elevated to Deputy Chief Minister, and Rivaba Jadeja, the debutant minister who walked into the power corridors with carefully crafted simplicity. Both began their tenure with traditional puja at the Swarnim Complex, marking an auspicious start. Rivaba entered through the common gate, shunning VIP entrances, her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and daughter Nidhyanaba by her side. A swastika drawn on her table symbolized both her personal and political journey taking a decisive turn.
Sanghvi too chose Dhanteras to take charge but unlike Rivaba’s quiet entry, his arrival was charged with a wave of supporters, a reflection of his growing clout within the party. As expected, Sanghvi has retained the crucial Home portfolio, along with Law and Sports, effectively becoming the second power centre after the Chief Minister.
The cabinet has been structured with calculated precision. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has kept key portfolios Revenue, and Road and Housing firmly under his command, signaling a tight grip on core governance levers.
Kanubhai Desai continues to handle Finance and Urban Development, while Jitu Vaghani returns to Agriculture, Cooperation and Animal Husbandry.
The cabinet reflects a careful balancing of political weight and regional representation. Kunwarji Bavaliya has been assigned Labour, Employment and Rural Development -- critical sectors ahead of 2027.
Arjun Modhwadia, another key face, gets Forest and Environment. Naresh Patel will helm Tribal Development, while Raman Solanki steps in for Food and Civil Supplies. Praful Panseria will lead Health -- a sector that carries both governance heft and political sensitivity.
Rishikesh Patel takes over Energy, Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, while Pradyuman Vaja has been given Social Justice and Empowerment.
Among Ministers of State, Rivaba Jadeja has landed the crucial Education portfolio, a strategic pick that blends her public image with BJP’s youth outreach. Trikamlal Chhanga has been given Higher and Technical Education, Kanti Amrutia gets Labour and Employment, and Darshana Vaghela Urban Development. Ishwarbhai Patel will manage Water Supply and Resources, Swaroopji Thakor Khadi and Village Industries, and Sanjaysinh Mahida Rural Development.
The list of independent charges further clarifies the power mosaic. Manisha Vakil gets Women and Child Development along with Social Justice and Empowerment, Ishwar Patel retains Water Supply, and Praful Panseria adds Family Welfare and Medical Education.
Meanwhile, Kamlesh Patel has bagged a critical law-and-order cluster Finance, Police Housing, Jails, Border Security, Civil Defence. Jairam Gamit has emerged as a dark horse with an expansive portfolio spanning Sports, Industries, Tourism and Civil Aviation.
The carefully engineered distribution of portfolios speaks volumes. While Bhupendra Patel cements his administrative control, Harsh Sanghvi’s enhanced stature as Home Minister positions him as a key pole in the political landscape. Rivaba Jadeja’s inclusion adds a new layer of public connect to the cabinet’s image.
This rapid post-oath operationalization shows that Bhupendra Patel 3.0 is not just about new faces, but about a power structure designed to signal strength and set the tone for the road to 2027.