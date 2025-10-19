ITBP initiative transforms lives of tribal youths in Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh, 10 set to join police force

RAIPUR: Tribal youths who once lived under the shadow of terror in the Maoist-affected district of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki have achieved a remarkable milestone, with ten of them, including two females, successfully clearing both the physical and written competitive examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Chhattisgarh Police. They will soon join the police force as constables, marking the first such success in this edgy region.

The breakthrough is seen as a powerful symbol of change, signifying a critical shift in the mindset of a region that borders Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and Kanker district in the Bastar division.

With the security scenario having significantly improved across the district, once cited as a hotbed of left-wing extremism, the region now undeniably yearns for peace and development.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), besides engaging in anti-Maoist operations in the western region of Chhattisgarh, also took up the noble cause of supporting local youths in shaping their future careers. For several youths, adversity in life tested their capability, courage and character.