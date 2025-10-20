Railway Minister Ashwini conducts surprise inspection to assess festive crowd management

“Passenger convenience and safety are our top priorities,” he asserted, adding that strict action is allegedly being taken against individuals who circulate fake videos about the Railways on social media. He also urged the public to refrain from spreading such misinformation.

The Minister was accompanied by Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager of Northern Railway, and several other senior railway officials. Passengers who spoke with the Minister expressed satisfaction and happiness with the arrangements made for their convenience and safety.

Vaishnaw expressed confidence that extensive crowd management strategies and enhanced passenger facilities will ensure smooth and safe travel for millions during major upcoming festivals such as Diwali and Chhath.

This year, Indian Railways is operating over 12,000 special train services to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic across the country during the festive period.

At major stations experiencing high outbound passenger volumes, such as New Delhi Railway Station, special holding areas have been established to manage crowd movement towards platforms in an orderly manner.

These areas are fully equipped with necessary facilities. Additionally, an adequate number of RPF personnel have been deployed to ensure passenger safety during boarding.