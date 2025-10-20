RSS chief Bhagwat calls for freeing minds from influence of Macaulay education system

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking on Sunday in Mumbai at the launch event of the volume Arya Yug, highlighted the significance of the Arya era and asserted that Indians (Aryans) had historically travelled across the world, maintaining good communication channels.

However, he emphasised, “Our culture has never been of conquering or invading, rather we connected the world.” Urging Indians to return to the country’s indigenous tradition of knowledge, Bhagwat said that every Bharatiya (Indian) must rid themselves of the mindset or intellect influenced by the Macaulay model of education. “Our tradition of knowledge is better and helps us understand the significance of knowledge,” he remarked.

“We educated in the Macaulay Knowledge System and our intellcts and mind carry the influence of foreign,” he said. Emphasising the need to adopt the essence of India’s own system of knowledge, he stated that the Indian education system was originally designed by sages and educationists of ancient India, keeping in mind the culture and communication of Bharat.

Bhagwat also pointed out that if the rest of the world has made progress, it is important to understand the reasons behind that advancement. He further stressed that India should be open to learning from the good found elsewhere, while also being mindful to discard whatever is not useful. He advised that individuals in India should strive to go beyond the “physical brain” in order to perceive the essence of universal “truth” and spirit

At the launch of the Arya Yug Vishay Kosh encyclopaedia, in the presence of a gathering of scholars, Bhagwat also criticised the historical plundering of India by foreign invaders, which he said left scars on the collective mindset. “Our ancestors travelled from Mexico to Siberia and taught science and culture to the world. They didn’t convert anyone or conquer. They carried sadhbhavna (goodwill) and a message of unity,” he asserted.

While advocating for embracing Indian ideology, he also cautioned against overconfidence in any pursuit. He warned that such overconfidence could lead people to distance themselves from their original identity and culture. Praising India’s cosmopolitan culture and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the RSS chief remarked that the world now looks to India with hope and eagerness to learn.