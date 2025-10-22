Marijuana worth Rs 2.25 crore being taken to influence voters in Bihar seized from Jharkhand

RANCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau along with Simdega police has seized marijuana worth Rs 2.25 crore, being transported from Odisha to Bihar via Simdega in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

According to Simdega SP MD. Arshi, "Acting on an intelligence input that a large quantity of marijuana is being taken to Bihar, a joint team of Simdega Police and NCB intercepted a suspicious truck with a Haryana registration number on NH 143 near Chhagarbandha under Kolebira police station area and seized 441 kg of marijuana worth Rs 2.25 crore if sold in the open market.

During a thorough search of the truck, officials discovered that the smugglers had used a sophisticated method to conceal the marijuana in 85 packets, which were recovered from a secret cabin inside the truck, he said.

Driver of the truck, Naseem, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The vehicle has also been seized, and further investigation is underway.

Police sources claimed that this action is crucial for breaking the drug distribution chain ahead of the elections in Bihar.