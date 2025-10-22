NHAI to use advanced Network Survey Vehicles to detect road defects, repair

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will employ advanced equipment to capture and report road defects automatically without any human intervention to ensure hassle-free travel.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday announced deployment of Network Survey Vehicles (NSV) in 23 states covering 20,933 km for the collection, processing, and analysing of road inventory and pavement condition data of stretches of the national highways.

The deployment of NSVs will enable NHAI to collect necessary data related to road inventory and pavement condition, including all relevant road defects like surface cracking, potholes and patches, said ministry officials.

The pavement condition surveys will be carried out using 3D laser-based NSV system capable of capturing and reporting road defects automatically without any human intervention, with the help of high-resolution 360-degree cameras, DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System), IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), and DMI (Distance Measuring Indicator).

These are equipped with versatile data acquisition & processing software to accurately measure and report the inventory & pavement condition data.