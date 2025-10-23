Four cops injured in separate mob attacks in MP; data shows 600 police personnel assaulted in 18 months

BHOPAL: Four police personnel came under violent attack in two separate districts of Madhya Pradesh within a few hours on Wednesday.

Two cops, identified as constable Avdhesh Mishra and head constable Krishna Kumar Shukla, were injured — one of them critically — when a group of villagers attacked them at Bakal police station in Katni district around 10 pm.

The group of local residents had turned violent while protesting outside the police station, alleging weak investigation in an assault case.

Out of the two injured cops, Shukla is stated to be in critical condition at a private hospital in Katni district.

An FIR has been registered against five persons in the matter, and efforts are underway to nab them, Katni police sources said.

The attack on cops at the police station in Katni district happened just two hours after a team from Dharampur police station was attacked by a mob in Gajna Dharampur village of Panna district around 8 pm.

Two cops, including Dharampur police station in-charge MS Bhadoria and constable Ram Niranjan Kushwaha, were seriously injured in the attack by a mob while they had gone to the village to arrest one Pancham Yadav, accused in a culpable homicide not amounting to murder case.

The two injured cops have been admitted to a hospital in adjoining Satna district.

Heavy police force was deployed in the concerned village after the incident.

Importantly, cops in Madhya Pradesh have frequently come under attack over the last two years.