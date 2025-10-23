NCERT dispatches first shipment of textbooks to Lucknow to ensure timely availability across nation

NEW DELHI: The first shipment of genuine National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)﻿ textbooks was dispatched on Thursday from the Central Warehousing Corporation facility in Noida (Sector 68) to the distribution center in Lucknow, ensuring the timely availability of sufficient academic materials to students and schools nationwide.

An official release said the event marked the beginning of the implementation of the MoU signed between the NCERT and the CWC. “The first shipment is headed to the Strategic Distribution Centre at Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in strengthening NCERT’s nationwide textbook distribution network.”

NCERT plans to operationalise ten SDCs in different States by the end of November.

Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, NCERT, and Samuel Praveen Kumar, Director, Marketing and Corporate Planning, CWC, took part in the event.