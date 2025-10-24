Air India battles ageing fleet as seat troubles sky high

NEW DELHI: An average of 250 passenger seats on Air India flights develop faults every month, posing a persistent challenge for the Tata Group as it works to modernise the ageing fleet it acquired from the government in January 2022. According to airline insiders, the hurdle lies in the non-availability of spare parts for older aircraft many of which are 15 to 20 years old. In several cases, even the original manufacturers of seat components have shut down.
“Seat maintenance was never a priority earlier,” said an Air India source. “A seat includes not just the cushion but also trays, in-flight entertainment screens, and fittings. Sometimes, passengers themselves cause damage, and immediate repairs aren’t always possible if the aircraft is due for a quick turnaround.”
While travellers have long voiced concerns over poor cabin conditions, a recent social media outcry by a business class passenger brought renewed scrutiny. The passenger, flying AI 187 from Delhi to Toronto which is a 19-hour journey claimed that staff asked him to sign a consent form acknowledging his seat’s broken tray before boarding.
Air India sources admitted such incidents are “not isolated,” adding that multiple solutions are offered to affected passengers. “At check-in, travellers are informed about seat issues and asked for consent if they wish to continue with that seat. If not, they can opt for the next available flight,” the source explained. In some cases, business class flyers may be shifted to economy, while economy passengers can usually be reassigned to another seat more easily.
The airline, however, insists that a large-scale retrofit and modernisation plan is already in motion. All 26 A320 aircraft have been upgraded, featuring new seats and interiors. The first Boeing 787 is currently being retrofitted in the US, a process requiring approvals from global regulators such as the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. Once completed, work will begin on the Boeing 777 fleet.
The revamp comes amid the government’s broader push to expand India’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul capabilities, a sector that’s only now gaining traction in the country. Until the retrofit programme reaches full scale, however, passengers may continue to encounter the occasional “no-tray” or “jammed recliner” seat on AI’s long-haul routes.