Air India battles ageing fleet as seat troubles sky high

NEW DELHI: An average of 250 passenger seats on Air India flights develop faults every month, posing a persistent challenge for the Tata Group as it works to modernise the ageing fleet it acquired from the government in January 2022. According to airline insiders, the hurdle lies in the non-availability of spare parts for older aircraft many of which are 15 to 20 years old. In several cases, even the original manufacturers of seat components have shut down.

“Seat maintenance was never a priority earlier,” said an Air India source. “A seat includes not just the cushion but also trays, in-flight entertainment screens, and fittings. Sometimes, passengers themselves cause damage, and immediate repairs aren’t always possible if the aircraft is due for a quick turnaround.”

While travellers have long voiced concerns over poor cabin conditions, a recent social media outcry by a business class passenger brought renewed scrutiny. The passenger, flying AI 187 from Delhi to Toronto which is a 19-hour journey claimed that staff asked him to sign a consent form acknowledging his seat’s broken tray before boarding.