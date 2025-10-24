At Bihar rally, PM Modi predicts ‘record’ NDA mandate, targets Rahul, renews ‘jungle raj’ attack on RJD

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power in Bihar with record majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kicking off the election campaign from Bihar’s Samastipur district, PM Modi said that NDA would not only gain full majority but also break all previous records in the coming assembly elections. “NDA will break all previous records this time,” he asserted.

NDA’s performance was at its best in the 2010 assembly election when it got 206 seats with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) bagging 115 seats alone. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 91 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

The prime minister doubled down on his “jungle raj” claim against the RJD, saying the state must keep them at bay and vote for good governance. “RJD, Congress indulged in scams and their leaders are out on bail. Now they are trying to steal ‘Jannayak’ tile of Karpoori Thakur,” he remarked.

He said that late Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur didn’t get his due during RJD-Congress regime. “It was the NDA which awarded him with Bharat Ratna (posthumously). Now they (RJD-Congress) are trying to steal of title of Jannayak from the departed leader,” he told the gathering.

He also alleged that RJD-Congress created obstacles for Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar, but Nitish Kumar took the state out of the morass and set it on the right track. “Bihar is now progressing fast under NDA rule, and people of state would not allow it to go back to the ‘lantern age’ (RJD rule).