It was a mistake to briefly join hands with RJD, says CM Nitish Kumar at Bihar poll rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that joining hands with the RJD briefly was a “mistake,” as he praised the Modi government for State's ongoing development and urged voters to back the NDA in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking at poll rally in Samastipur, the JD(U) chief took a sharp swipe at RJD president Lalu Prasad, without naming him, accusing him of misgovernance and promoting family rule.

“He made his wife the chief minister when he had to step down and is now busy promoting his sons and daughters,” Kumar said, referring to Rabri Devi’s appointment as CM in 1997.

Nitish Kumar said his brief alliances with the RJD only reinforced his belief that he “was better off” with the NDA, a coalition he has largely been part of since the 1990s.

“Bihar is progressing with generous support from the Modi government. I urge the people to strengthen the NDA further,” he added.