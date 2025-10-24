Those carrying Constitution are simply misleading people: PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally

Meanwhile, the prime minister, today, expressed confidence that the NDA will secure its biggest mandate ever and that Bihar's growth will accelerate once the ruling alliance returns to power.

"The people of Maharashtra gave us a bigger majority than before. Haryana did the same and elected us for a third term. In Madhya Pradesh, too, the BJP has been in power for a long time. We’ve seen this in Gujarat and Uttarakhand as well. In Gujarat, the BJP has been in power for over two decades, and in Uttar Pradesh, where governments changed every five years, the BJP ended that trend. All this shows that NDA stands for good governance, public service, and guaranteed development. I can now say with full confidence that under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, NDA will break its own record in Bihar and secure the biggest mandate ever."

Modi also invoked former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur in his hometown, praising the Bharatiya Kranti Dal leader’s role in the state’s development and accusing the opposition of "trying to steal" his Jannayak title.

"It’s a memorable day for me. I visited Karpuri Gram, the village of Bharat Ratna Jannayak Karpuri Thakur, and paid tribute to him. It is because of his blessings that leaders like Nitish Kumar and I, from backward communities and humble backgrounds, are standing on this stage today," he said.

"What RJD and Congress are saying and doing, you all know better than me. I don’t need to remind you. These people are out on bail in corruption cases, on charges of theft. Such is their habit of theft that they are now trying to steal the title of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur. The people of Bihar will never allow this," Modi added.