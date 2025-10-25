Bay of Bengal depression set to intensify into severe cyclonic storm, Andhra coast on alert

The depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a deep depression and subsequently a cyclonic storm before making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada as a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Saturday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the system is likely to move west-northwest, intensifying into a deep depression by October 26 and into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27. By the morning of October 28, it is expected to become a severe cyclonic storm.

The storm is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening or night of October 28, with maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Tamil Nadu districts including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 25 and 28. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are also expected to receive rainfall.

For Chennai and surrounding districts, skies will remain cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.