India's air pollution crisis now full-blown assault on brains, bodies: Congress

The Congress on Sunday said that India’s worsening air pollution crisis is not just a respiratory issue but a “full-blown assault” on the country’s brains and bodies.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said air pollution has become a “public health catastrophe and a national security threat” that endangers India’s society, healthcare system, and future workforce.

Citing the State of Global Air 2025 report, Ramesh noted that nearly 2 million deaths in India in 2023 were linked to air pollution, a 43 per cent rise since 2000. He said nearly 90 per cent of these deaths were caused by non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, lung cancer, diabetes, and even dementia.

India records 186 air-pollution-related deaths per 100,000 people, more than ten times the rate in high-income nations, he said.

Air pollution contributes to about 70 per cent of COPD deaths, 33 per cent of lung cancer deaths, 25 per cent of heart-disease deaths, and 20 per cent of diabetes deaths in the country.