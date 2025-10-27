Second racially motivated attack on young Indian-origin women in UK's West Midlands in two months

CHANDIGARH: A month after a British Sikh woman’s rape, a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman was reportedly racially assaulted and raped by a white man in the UK.

The attacker, described as a white man in his 30s with short hair and dark clothing, allegedly raped a Punjabi woman, raising concerns as it follows a similar racially aggravated assault on a British Sikh woman in nearby Oldbury.

West Midlands Police are investigating the racially aggravated rape of a woman in her 20s in Walsall’s Park Hall area. The attacker remains at large, and CCTV footage has been released. Officers are gathering evidence and appealing for witnesses with information or footage to help identify him.

Ch Supt Phil Dolby of Walsall Police said authorities are supporting the investigation, engaging with the community, and increasing police presence to address concerns following the attack.