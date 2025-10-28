Don’s daughter takes up battle for RJD

LALGANJ(BIHAR): In the run-up to the Bihar state Assembly elections, a fascinating battle is unfolding in Lalganj, which is distant just 39 kilometres from the state capital of Patna. Here, RJD’s Shivani Shukla—a 28-year-old law graduate from the University of Leeds, UK—is taking on a 57-year-old commerce graduate and BJP MLA, Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The contest between Shivani Shukla and Singh has caught the public imagination. While she affectionately calls him ‘Chacha’, he refers to her as ‘Bhatiji’, though neither leaves a stone unturned in their bid to win the seat.

Lalganj’s electoral battle has turned into a contest that locals describe as one between Parashuram Vanshi-RJD candidate, being supported by Yaduvanshi, and Raghuvanshi- BJP candidate lineages.Shivani, daughter of the jailed former strongman Vijay Kumar Shukla, alias Munna Shukla, is contesting as one of the RJD’s young female candidates.