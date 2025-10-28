India to set up 350–400 airports by 2047, says Civil Aviation Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said India aims to establish between 350 and 400 airports by 2047, underscoring that the infrastructure push reflects the country’s commitment to enhancing opportunities, growth, and connectivity while maintaining the highest standards of air safety.

In a message read out on his behalf at the inaugural session of the first Asia Pacific Region Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, Naidu said the Asia-Pacific region has been setting benchmarks in safety oversight and accident prevention through collaboration among member states. “The region’s accident rate has consistently remained lower than the global average over the past decade,” he said.

Naidu noted that India has made “remarkable progress” in implementing the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices, with its compliance score rising to 85% from 70% in 2018. India’s global ranking has also improved sharply from 112 to 55.

The four-day event is being hosted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and attended by officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ICAO’s Asia-Pacific regional office, and representatives from several countries.

AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar urged investigators to work towards reducing global aviation accidents by conducting thorough probes and offering concrete recommendations. He also offered Indian aviation laboratory facilities to member states for defect investigations.