SC order on MGNREGA 'supreme blow' to Centre, victory for poor people of Bengal: TMC

KOLKATA: The TMC on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court order refusing to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's directive on resuming MGNREGA in West Bengal as a "supreme blow" to the BJP-led central government and a "major victory for the poor and deprived" beneficiaries of the state.

The apex court on Monday dismissed the Centre's plea challenging the high court's June 18 order which mandated prospective implementation of the 100-day job guarantee scheme in West Bengal from August 1 this year.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that there was "no reason to interfere" in the ruling.

Addressing a press conference at the Trinamool Bhavan, state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Mazumdar said the verdict vindicated the ruling party's stand that the BJP had engaged in "illegal, unethical and politically motivated deprivation" of West Bengal's workers.

"Nearly 2.58 crore job card holders of West Bengal will now be saved from the BJP's political vengeance. For three years, the BJP government acted against the poor people of our state. This Supreme Court verdict is a big blow to the Centre's anti-Bengal politics," he said.

Mazumdar alleged that despite repeated reminders, information sharing and compliance with guidelines, the Centre halted funds to punish West Bengal after its 2021 electoral defeat.

"We have always believed that the government must function within the law. But gradually we realised this deprivation was politically driven and unlawful," he said.

He claimed that 14 central teams and 33 national-level monitoring teams visited 19 districts over several years, all headed by senior officials, and concluded that around Rs 6.03 crore was "not conventionally used" between 2016-17 and 2021-22.

The national team also mentioned another Rs 26 lakh in "non-standard usage".