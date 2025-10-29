Gujarat Congress warns govt of 'Nepalwali' agitation if farmers’ demands ignored

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda on Wednesday issued a two-month ultimatum to the Bhupendra Patel government, warning of a mass agitation and “Nepalwali” (As happened in Nepal) style revolt if farmers’ demands remain unfulfilled.

Addressing a gathering at Rajkot, Chavda, joined by top Congress brass, launched a blistering attack on the BJP government, accusing it of corruption, arrogance, and indifference toward farmers’ pain.

Amit Chavda tore into the BJP-led government over its alleged neglect of farmers.

Speaking at the “Krishak Andolan Kshetriya Mahapanchayat” and ‘Jan Akrosh Sabha’, Chavda accused the state of “turning its back on the very hands that feed Gujarat.”

In a gathering buzzing with farmers, activists, and senior Congress leaders including Mukul Wasnik, Shaktisinh Gohil, and Geniben Thakor, Chavda declared that if the government fails to address farmers’ grievances within two months, the Congress will mobilize villagers across Gujarat to “surround the Assembly in Gandhinagar” and launch a relentless agitation until justice is served.

“If the government does not work in the interest of farmers, we will surrender 100 percent of our seats but we will not surrender our fight!” He warned the ruling dispensation that public anger is swelling, adding, “If pushed further, we will do ‘Nepalwali’ and this time, the throne will not survive.”