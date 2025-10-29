Masked shooters target Congress leader's office in Chhattisgarh; two kin injured

BILASPUR: Three unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire outside the private office of a Congress functionary in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, injuring two persons, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Tuesday in Masturi town when local Janpad vice-president Nitesh Singh of the Congress was in his office, an official said.

Three masked persons arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly started firing at the office. They fired 10 to 12 rounds in which Singh escaped unhurt, while his uncle Chandrakant Singh Thakur and his brother Raju Singh sustained injuries, he said.

The motive behind the attack was not yet clear, according to the official.

Chandrakant Singh suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Raju was shot in the left arm, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Bilaspur, where their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

As per preliminary information, two of the attackers were armed with pistols or country-made weapons, he said, adding a massive manhunt has been launched for the assailants.

Police have also alerted nearby districts and local police stations.

Forensic and cyber units were roped in for investigation, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined, the official said.

An investigation was underway from all possible angles, including old enmity, political rivalry, and personal disputes, he said.