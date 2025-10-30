'Know Your Vehicle' process for FASTag users simplified to improve customer convenience

NEW DELHI: To enhance convenience and improve the overall customer experience, the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for FASTag users has been simplified.

Under the revised guidelines issued by Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), FASTag services will not be discontinued for non-compliant vehicles, and users will be provided sufficient opportunity to complete the KYV process.

Under the simplified KYV guidelines, side photographs of the vehicle will no longer be required. Only the front picture showing the number plate and FASTag will be required to be uploaded, said officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Also, provisions will be made to automatically fetch vehicle registration certificate (RC) details from the Vahan portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways when the user enters the Vehicle Number, Chassis Number, or Mobile Number.

If multiple vehicles are registered against a single mobile number, the user will be able to select the vehicle for which they wish to complete KYV.

To maintain the continuation of services, FASTags issued before the KYV policy shall remain active unless complaints are received for loose tags or misuse. Also, issuer banks will send SMS reminders to the users to complete KYV.

In case a user faces difficulty in uploading documents for any reason, the issuing bank shall proactively contact the customer and assist in completing the KYV process before disconnection.

Customers can also lodge complaints or raise queries on the National Highway Helpline Number 1033 for any KYV-related issues with their issuer bank.

“The simplification of the KYV rules is a part of NHAI’s commitment to enhance user experience, strengthen the FASTag ecosystem and provide a smooth and seamless experience to National Highway users on the National Highway network across the country,” said officials.

Earlier, the ministry amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, introducing differential charges for Non-FASTag users based on their mode of payment.

Starting November 15, vehicles without a valid FASTag will be allowed to pay 1.25 times the regular toll fee if they use the UPI payment mode.

Otherwise, they will be charged double user charges as per the existing arrangement.

“In a significant step to incentivise digital payments and eliminate cash transactions at the user fee plazas on National Highways for Non-FASTag users, the Government of India has amended National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Under the new rule, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged twice the applicable user fee if the fee payment is made in cash,” read a statement issued by the Ministry.