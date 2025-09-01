Allahabad High Court raises concern over male gym trainers coaching female clients sans safeguards

LUCKNOW: Allahabad High Court recently raised serious concerns over male gym trainers imparting training to female clients without adequate safeguards to ensure their safety and dignity.

While hearing an appeal by a gym trainer accused of using caste-based slurs against the female client, pushing her and using filthy expletives against her, a single judge bench, comprising Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, observed that it was a serious concern that presently male gym trainers were imparting training to female clients without adequate safeguards.

The accused appellant was booked under the provisions of SC/ST Act as well as under relevant sections of the IPC for the offending acts against the female client.

The victim, in her statement recorded under Section 164 CrPC, claimed that the appellant had prepared obscene videos of her friend and had been sending the obscene content to her friend.

The bench, taking into account the charges against the accused appellant, noted that the alleged acts may also attract offences punishable under Section 354 and 504 of the IPC.

Moreover, the court directed the Investigating officer concerned to file a personal affidavit to ascertain the fact that the gym operated by the accused-appellant was duly registered under law, whether the appellant was arrested in connection with the present case or not and also mention if there were female trainers in the gym or not.

The court will hear the matter on September 8.