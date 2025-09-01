Spicejet’s Pune to Delhi flight develops flap issues after take-off, returns to airport

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet Boeing flight from Pune to Delhi returned to the originating airport after take-off on Monday due to a flap-related issue.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with a seating capacity of 189 passengers, took off at 5.55 am from Pune. However, since the flap transit light on the plane’s wing did not go off even some time after take-off, the cockpit crew decided to return to the base as a safety measure.

Former Boeing aircraft trainer, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, explained that warning lights are provided in the cockpit for the wing’s flaps and slats. “After the flight takes off, the flap is retracted and the lights are supposed to automatically switch off in some time. If that does not happen, then it means the flap has not retracted. The plane cannot fly above 20,000 feet if the flap remains extended.” Hence, the decision to land back.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “SpiceJet flight SG 937 on September 1, 2025, operating from Pune to Delhi, returned to Pune shortly after take-off. Following take-off, the flap transit light illuminated, and the operating crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to return to Pune.”

The spokesperson emphasised, “The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned normally. The aircraft did not make an emergency landing.” He added that the affected passengers were accommodated on alternate flights or offered full refunds.