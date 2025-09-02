Madani urges Assam government to deport foreigners, alleges community being targeted in evictions

GUWAHATI: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Tuesday asked Assam’s BJP-led government to deport foreigners, if any, and expressed concerns that a community was being targeted in the ongoing eviction drives in the state.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that people were being divided on the basis of religion to grab power.

“Particular slogans are being raised against a section. They are being called ‘Miya,’ ‘unknown,’ ‘doubtful,’ and derogatory words are being used. That attitude is more painful than the barbaric manner in which the eviction is being carried out,” Madani said.

“If someone is doubtful, there is a way to clear the doubt. Why do you not adopt that method? If there is a foreigner, why do you not deport them? We are not opposing that. We cannot tolerate a foreigner staying here,” he further stated.

He added that if Indians had been evicted, there should have been plans for their rehabilitation, which the Supreme Court had stated not in one case but in multiple cases.

A seven-member delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, led by Madani, visited Goalpara on Monday. A massive eviction drive was recently carried out in this lower Assam district to clear encroachment at the Paikan Reserve Forest. Over 1,000 families had settled there.