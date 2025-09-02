Punjab Police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammad activist, two others in cab driver’s murder case

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and apprehended three Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)-based persons in connection with the abduction and murder of a cab driver, Anil Kumar. In another incident, two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by the police.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here today that those arrested have been identified as Sahil Bashir (19), a resident of Handwara Langate village in Kupwara; Munish Singh alias Ansh (22), of Kotli in Doda village; and Aijaz Ahmed Khan alias Wasim (22), of Manjpura village in Kalamabad.

The police have also recovered the snatched white-coloured Maruti Swift Dzire (PB01-D-6299) and the .32 bore country-made pistol used in the crime from the possession of the arrested accused persons.

In her complaint, Anil Kumar’s wife, Sudha Devi, stated that her husband drives a taxi and, on Friday morning, like every day, at around 8:30 a.m., he left home to take a ride from Kharar to Railway Station, Chandigarh. Later, she kept on calling her husband continuously but both his mobile phones were switched off, she stated.

Yadav said that in connection with the abduction and murder of cab driver Anil Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon in Mohali, a case was promptly registered after a preliminary investigation revealed that three unidentified persons, who had hired the cab from Kharar, had forcibly snatched his vehicle.

Considering the grave and sensitive nature of the matter, multiple police teams were constituted, and, acting with speed and precision, all three accused were apprehended, he said.

Yadav added that the arrested accused, Sahil Bashir, is a wanted individual in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act case registered at Police Station Qalamabad, Handwara, in J&K. His brother, Aijaz Ahmad, had earlier been arrested with a cache of weapons and materials linked to JeM, he said, while adding that both are identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the JeM.

Sharing operation details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, said that acting swiftly on the complaint, separate teams of Mohali Police were formed under the supervision of SP City Sirivenella, SP Investigation Saurav Jindal, and DSP City-1 Prithvi Singh Chahal.

The police teams, led by Incharge CIA staff Harminder Singh and SHO Police Station Naya Gaon Satnam Singh, jointly took action and, using technical and human resources, the accused were arrested from Bus Stand, Batala and Gurdaspur areas, he said.

He said that during interrogation, the arrested accused persons confessed to having fatally shot the driver after an altercation and later disposed of the body in the Mohali area.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police of SAS Nagar, Harmandeep Hans, said that the interrogation of the accused revealed that they had booked the cab on the pretext of going from Kharar to Chandigarh railway station and had first asked the taxi driver, Anil Kumar, to go to Airport Road via Phase 3B2, Mohali. When Anil Kumar took the accused to Kandala village, they took Kumar out of the vehicle and shot him dead before escaping with the car and other belongings, he said.