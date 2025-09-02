Rare parasite strikes Uttarakhand's mountainous regions, health alert issued

DEHRADUN: A rare parasitic disease, Cystic Echinococcosis (CE), is gradually spreading in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand, raising concern among health officials. The condition causes dangerous, fluid-filled cysts in the liver and lungs of patients, posing a serious threat to life.

In recent years, 25 cases of CE have been confirmed in Uttarakhand. Experts believe the actual number may be much higher, as the disease is difficult to diagnose. A new study, the first of its kind in the state, will now examine the prevalence and characteristics of CE among suspected patients from the hill districts.

This initiative comes after a recent report in the Life Journal, which confirmed the disease’s presence in Kashmir. The study, conducted in Srinagar between 2019 and 2024, found CE in 12 out of 110 suspected patients — eight women and four men — with an average age of 46 to 58 years.

The Uttarakhand study is being led by Dr. Abhay Kumar, Senior General Surgeon at State Doon Medical College Hospital. “The initial symptoms of CE often resemble common ailments, making timely diagnosis very difficult,” he explained.