Predictability has huge premium in global politics, says Jaishankar amid strategic turbulence

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that “predictability has a huge premium in global politics”, a pointed observation as India navigates major global shifts from its delicate balancing act with China and Russia to trade tensions with the United States. Speaking after bilateral talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in New Delhi, Jaishankar underscored how strategic turbulence is reshaping India’s foreign policy choices.
“The changes we see in the world today do influence our policy and do influence the manner we approach other countries,” he said, reflecting New Delhi’s evolving approach to a fragmented international order.
Germany, a key partner for India in Europe, used the dialogue to press India to leverage its close ties with Moscow to encourage a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wadephul said: “We don’t always see 100% eye to eye, but India can use its relationship with Russia to bring peace back to Europe.”
He also addressed European concerns over the flow of Russian oil, amid growing criticism of India’s imports. “There have been several packages of sanctions that we have imposed, amongst them the so-called oil price cap. The purpose is to withdraw the financial bases that Russia has and that enables it to wage this war,” Wadephul said. “But the purpose has not been that Russia uses detours and still manages to get its oil to us — we’ve taken appropriate measures to prevent that.” While India has defended its energy purchases as essential for economic stability, the US and the West continue to scrutinise how Russian oil reaches global markets.
The talks also focused on deepening trade and technology ties, with both sides expressing urgency on concluding the long-stalled India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Germany is backing the deal as a strategic counter to rising global protectionism.
"We appreciate Germany’s aim to double trade with India," Jaishankar said, highlighting new opportunities in semiconductors, green hydrogen, and export control reform. Wadephul, for his part, reaffirmed Germany’s support: “If others put up trade barriers, then we should respond by lowering them.”
Both leaders also discussed the need to defend the international rules-based order in the face of China’s growing assertiveness. Wadephul called China a “partner” on issues like climate, but also a “systemic rival,” stressing the need for fair competition and protection of global markets. Both sides acknowledged the growing strategic alignment between India and Germany, especially in areas such as defence, clean energy, and technology. “India’s relationship with Germany is enormously important and growing significantly,” Jaishankar said. Wadephul echoed the sentiment: “I’m glad you are as optimistic about the prospects as I am.”