Predictability has huge premium in global politics, says Jaishankar amid strategic turbulence

He also addressed European concerns over the flow of Russian oil, amid growing criticism of India’s imports. “There have been several packages of sanctions that we have imposed, amongst them the so-called oil price cap. The purpose is to withdraw the financial bases that Russia has and that enables it to wage this war,” Wadephul said. “But the purpose has not been that Russia uses detours and still manages to get its oil to us — we’ve taken appropriate measures to prevent that.” While India has defended its energy purchases as essential for economic stability, the US and the West continue to scrutinise how Russian oil reaches global markets.

The talks also focused on deepening trade and technology ties, with both sides expressing urgency on concluding the long-stalled India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Germany is backing the deal as a strategic counter to rising global protectionism.

"We appreciate Germany’s aim to double trade with India," Jaishankar said, highlighting new opportunities in semiconductors, green hydrogen, and export control reform. Wadephul, for his part, reaffirmed Germany’s support: “If others put up trade barriers, then we should respond by lowering them.”

Both leaders also discussed the need to defend the international rules-based order in the face of China’s growing assertiveness. Wadephul called China a “partner” on issues like climate, but also a “systemic rival,” stressing the need for fair competition and protection of global markets. Both sides acknowledged the growing strategic alignment between India and Germany, especially in areas such as defence, clean energy, and technology. “India’s relationship with Germany is enormously important and growing significantly,” Jaishankar said. Wadephul echoed the sentiment: “I’m glad you are as optimistic about the prospects as I am.”