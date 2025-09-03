Three killed, 22 injured as SUV crashes into religious procession in Chhattisgarh

JASHPUR: Three persons were killed and 22 others suffered injuries when an SUV, driven by an inebriated person, ploughed into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Jurudand village under Bagicha police station limits when more than 100 locals had taken out a procession for the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idol during the ongoing Ganpati festival, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh said.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into the procession on Bagicha-Jashpur road, he said.