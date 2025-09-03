UP sugar mill owner's son, four others booked for non-payment of over Rs 30 crore dues to farmers

"The mill started crushing on November 11, 2024, and dues of Rs 95.18 crore were raised for sugarcane supplied by farmers. The payment was required to be made within 14 days, but Rs 30.91 crore remains unpaid despite repeated notices," Singh said.

Deputy sugar commissioner (Bareilly region) had also issued notices, but the mill "ignored them," Singh said, adding that the FIR was filed for "cheating, economic exploitation and causing unrest among farmers."

Confirming the FIR, Bisouli SDM Rashi Krishna said, "Action will be taken as per rules."

Bisouli SHO Harendra Singh said, "If the mill fails to clear dues soon, arrests will follow."