Chaos in Bengal assembly as TMC, BJP MLAs trade barbs; marshals stand guard to prevent scuffle

KOLKATA: The West Bengal assembly on Thursday plunged into chaos as ruling TMC and opposition BJP MLAs resorted to sloganeering, disrupting proceedings during a discussion on a government resolution on alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants.

The pandemonium broke out as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was about to speak on the resolution, with BJP legislators raising slogans, questioning the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on September 2, prompting a fierce response from the treasury benches.

Amid the uproar, Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh from the assembly for the remainder of the day for creating disorder.

As Ghosh refused to leave, assembly marshals were called in, and he was physically dragged out of the House.