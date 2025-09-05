Technical snag forces AI Express flight’s emergency landing in Indore, all 161 passengers safe

BHOPAL: A New Delhi-Indore Air India Express flight reportedly made an emergency landing at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore following a technical snag in the engine on Friday morning.

With 161 passengers on board, the flight – IX-1028 aircraft landed safely at 9.54 am, just a short while after the aircraft’s pilot had alerted the Indore Air Traffic Control (ATC) about a technical snag in the engine and sought permission to make an emergency landing at the airport. All 161 passengers on board were reported safe.

The pilot made a 'PAN-PAN' call to indicate a non-life-threatening emergency, but the aircraft landed safely at the airport with a delay of 20 minutes, an official told PTI.

'PAN-PAN' is an internationally valid signal used in maritime and air radio communication. In aviation, it indicates an urgent situation that requires assistance but is not immediately life-threatening.