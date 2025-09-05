Gujarat’s betting kingpin nabbed: Harshit Jain deported from Dubai in Rs 2300-crore scam

AHMEDABAD: In a high-stakes joint operation, Gujarat Police and the CBI tracked down and brought back Harshit Jain, the fugitive mastermind behind Gujarat’s biggest-ever cricket betting scam worth over Rs 2300 crore. Jain, who fled to Dubai after a police raid in March 2023, was deported to Ahmedabad after a Red Corner Notice issued through Interpol.

His arrest is the latest breakthrough in a multi-layered digital betting racket linked to Saurabh Chandrakar, aka Mahadev Bookie.

Harshit Babulal Jain was arrested in Dubai and flown back to India on September 5, following an inter-agency crackdown. According to a CBI press release, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with Gujarat Police, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain from the UAE. Jain was wanted for tax evasion, illegal gambling, and money laundering. A Red Notice was issued through Interpol on August 9, 2023, at the request of Gujarat Police. He was deported and handed over to Gujarat Police at Ahmedabad International Airport on September 5.”