Overachieving teachers inspire audience with their work by transforming lives of students, communities

NEW DELHI: Inspiring narratives of teachers going beyond the call of duty to better the lives of their students and society at large emerged on Friday when 81 educators were conferred the National Teacher Awards 2025. There was stunned silence and awe among the audience when short video clips of each awardee were beamed on a giant screen to showcase their achievements.

The TNIE caught up with a few of them who are playing a larger than life role in the lives of their students. Teachers from the primary, secondary, colleges and universities, apart from those in the skill development field were awarded on Friday. “We are grateful to be recognised like this. The selection process by the government was transparent and the system of self-nomination for the award is a great move,” many said.