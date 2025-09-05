PM Modi likely to visit flood-hit states for review and relief assessment

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the flood-affected states that have recently suffered severe damage due to deluge and flash floods, resulting in significant loss of standing crops, human lives, and property.

A senior government source on Friday hinted that a plan is being prepared for PM Modi’s visit to these states, where he will review the situation alongside the concerned state governments.

The floods have wreaked havoc on human lives, livestock, and infrastructure following cloudbursts and flash floods caused by extremely heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, and several other states.

Among the worst-affected states, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have borne the brunt of the disaster. Sources further added that the Prime Minister, accompanied by the Chief Ministers of the concerned states, may also conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas.

Punjab, which is governed by the Aam Aadmi Party, is the worst-affected state, with more than 1,900 villages severely impacted and over 300,000 people displaced due to flooding.

Haryana has also experienced severe flood conditions, similar to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and various northern states of India.

Landslides and the collapse of houses in the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and other states, triggered by cloudbursts and persistent heavy rainfall have claimed numerous lives.

The Prime Minister’s Office will soon finalise the date for the PM’s proposed visits to the flood-affected states to conduct a comprehensive review.