Police on alert as threat message on WhatsApp claims 14 'terrorists' in Mumbai with 400 kg of RDX

The official said that the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message.

The sender claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles for blasts, which will "shake the country", he said.

Mumbai is celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival, and police are making security arrangements for lakhs who will throng the city's streets on the final day, on Saturday.

While investigating the source of the message, the police are taking precautions to prevent untoward incidents in the city.

The official said security has been beefed up at key locations and combing operations are being conducted at different places.

The police have also appealed to Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity, he said.