Gujarat on high alert as IMD predicts extreme rainfall; red alert in six districts

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is bracing for two days of torrential rains as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts.

The state government has swung into action, deploying 12 NDRF and 20 SDRF teams across the state, while urging citizens to stay safe, especially during Ganesh Visarjan celebrations and the GPSC examination scheduled for tomorrow.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi convened an emergency review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar on Saturday, to assess preparedness.

With heavy rainfall predicted on September 6 and 7, the IMD has sounded red alerts today for Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mehsana, and Surendranagar districts. Red alert has been issued for Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, and Kutch for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, orange alerts have been issued in Patan, Gandhinagar, Morbi, Rajkot, and Botad.